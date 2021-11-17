Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Announces Earnings Results

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:LABP traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.66. The company had a trading volume of 420,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,613. Landos Biopharma has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.53.

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Landos Biopharma stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) by 382.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Landos Biopharma were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LABP. Craig Hallum started coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jonestrading downgraded Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.