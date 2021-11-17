Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 60.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 76.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAMR traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.05. 389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.74. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52-week low of $75.27 and a 52-week high of $123.92.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $476.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.40%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

