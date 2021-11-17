Lake Street Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 57.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 310.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O opened at $71.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $74.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 224.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

