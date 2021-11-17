Lake Street Financial LLC Has $998,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,833,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $360,100,000 after acquiring an additional 56,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $152.45 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $155.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.68 and its 200-day moving average is $100.20. The company has a market capitalization of $184.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 38,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $4,147,185.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 337,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,028,503. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 515,784 shares of company stock worth $61,403,881. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

