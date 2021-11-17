Lake Street Financial LLC Has $567,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 30.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in Danaher by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Danaher by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 694,908 shares of company stock worth $214,929,432 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHR stock opened at $305.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $309.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.29. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Citigroup increased their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.36.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.