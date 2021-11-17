Lake Street Financial LLC Buys 662 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

NYSE:KO opened at $56.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $242.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.91 and its 200 day moving average is $55.31.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,206 shares of company stock worth $3,686,645 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

