Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 3,734 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $253.18 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.65. The stock has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.13.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

