Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Laird Superfood Inc. provides plant-based superfood products. Laird Superfood Inc. is based in Sisters, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LSF. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Laird Superfood from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Laird Superfood from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Laird Superfood from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of LSF stock opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.60.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. Laird Superfood had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 61.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laird Superfood will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 1,964 shares of Laird Superfood stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $34,468.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Laird Superfood by 26.8% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 219,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 46,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Laird Superfood by 32.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 666,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,721,000 after purchasing an additional 162,076 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Laird Superfood in the third quarter worth $242,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Laird Superfood by 62.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 33,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Laird Superfood by 1,424.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

