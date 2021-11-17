La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LZB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 36.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 60.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 2,513.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

LZB stock opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day moving average of $36.55. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.92 and a 12-month high of $46.74. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.05.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 64,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $2,288,825.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 53,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,889,620.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,811,146. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

