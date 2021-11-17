Kwmg LLC Increases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,570,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,398,000 after acquiring an additional 385,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter.

MUB opened at $115.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.83. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $115.12 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

