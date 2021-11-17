Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Gap Down to $70.94

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $70.94, but opened at $68.85. Kura Sushi USA shares last traded at $68.00, with a volume of 170 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair began coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $721.23 million, a P/E ratio of -62.03 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.05.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 48.46% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter worth $7,642,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 806,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,219,000 after buying an additional 164,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 407.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 61,674 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 977.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 51,735 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter worth approximately $2,071,000. 24.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.