Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $107.37

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.37 and traded as high as $110.30. Kubota shares last traded at $106.79, with a volume of 13,401 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.26 and a 200 day moving average of $107.54.

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

