K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been given a €17.00 ($20.00) target price by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €13.95 ($16.41) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.60 ($10.12) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, K+S Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €12.99 ($15.28).

SDF stock opened at €14.63 ($17.21) on Wednesday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €5.86 ($6.89) and a twelve month high of €15.55 ($18.29). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is €12.33.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

