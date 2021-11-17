KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Price Target Cut to C$11.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KP Tissue from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.80.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

Shares of KPTSF opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. KP Tissue has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.40.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.