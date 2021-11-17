KP Tissue Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KP Tissue in a report released on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of KP Tissue in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.20.

Shares of KP Tissue stock opened at C$10.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$102.86 million and a P/E ratio of -28.76. KP Tissue has a one year low of C$10.00 and a one year high of C$12.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -197.80%.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

