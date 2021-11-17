Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Lowered to “Hold” at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

ADRNY stock opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.29. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

