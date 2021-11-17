Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €31.90 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.90 ($37.53) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.88) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.50 ($34.71) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a 1-year high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.