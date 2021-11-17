Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) CEO Jeffrey Niew Sells 121,396 Shares

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $2,624,581.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Jeffrey Niew also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 28th, Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of Knowles stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $2,526,250.76.
- On Friday, August 27th, Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of Knowles stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,426,706.04.
NYSE:KN opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.82. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $22.11.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KN. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 70.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,532,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,696,000 after buying an additional 3,100,918 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Knowles by 48,203.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,980,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Knowles by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,653,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $328,740,000 after purchasing an additional 738,316 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Knowles by 44.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,772,000 after purchasing an additional 350,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Knowles by 118.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 287,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.
KN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.
About Knowles
Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.
