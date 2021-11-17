Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) CEO Jeffrey Niew Sells 121,396 Shares

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $2,624,581.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Niew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 28th, Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of Knowles stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $2,526,250.76.

On Friday, August 27th, Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of Knowles stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,426,706.04.

NYSE:KN opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.82. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KN. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 70.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,532,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,696,000 after buying an additional 3,100,918 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Knowles by 48,203.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,980,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Knowles by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,653,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $328,740,000 after purchasing an additional 738,316 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Knowles by 44.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,772,000 after purchasing an additional 350,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Knowles by 118.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 287,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

KN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

