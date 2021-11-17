KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.91). KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $70.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. On average, analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

KNOT Offshore Partners stock opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.01% of KNOT Offshore Partners worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.