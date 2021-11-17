Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) PT Set at €74.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been given a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective by equities researchers at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price target indicates a potential downside of 19.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on KBX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €104.09 ($122.46).

Shares of KBX opened at €92.34 ($108.64) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €88.16 ($103.72) and a 12 month high of €117.24 ($137.93). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €95.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is €98.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.16.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

