Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of KNX stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,331,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,666. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $39.17 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $2,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $98,366.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 210,763 shares of company stock worth $11,646,785. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,067,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,876,000 after buying an additional 2,543,557 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 567.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,350,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after buying an additional 1,998,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,051,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,813,000 after buying an additional 1,161,047 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,188,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,572,000 after buying an additional 1,104,598 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,117,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,796,000 after buying an additional 818,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

