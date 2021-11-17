Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Short Interest Update

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 314,400 shares, an increase of 663.1% from the October 14th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 430,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of KRBP traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.76. 6,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,286. Kiromic BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 million and a PE ratio of -1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 45.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 86.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

