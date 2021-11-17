Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell Purchases 9,115 Shares

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell acquired 9,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $49,221.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Joseph Stilwell bought 8,733 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $47,158.20.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Joseph Stilwell acquired 19,127 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $100,416.75.

On Thursday, September 16th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Joseph Stilwell bought 5,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Joseph Stilwell bought 11,425 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $60,209.75.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 8,517 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $45,651.12.

Shares of KFS opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.97 million for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a positive return on equity of 52.34%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 24,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 348.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 262,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 406,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

