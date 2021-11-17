Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Sets New 52-Week High at $213.96

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$213.96 and last traded at C$209.90, with a volume of 7141 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$211.29.

Several research firms have issued reports on KXS. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$225.67.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$196.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$171.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.98 billion and a PE ratio of 54,682.50.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$197.00, for a total value of C$738,763.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,855 shares in the company, valued at C$759,448.49. Also, Senior Officer Michael David Mauger sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$200.00, for a total value of C$334,007.01. Insiders sold 14,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,110 over the last three months.

About Kinaxis (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.