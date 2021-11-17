Kim Sablich Sells 2,748 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) EVP Kim Sablich sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $371,007.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $137.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $126.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.78.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.36.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
