Kim Sablich Sells 2,748 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) EVP Kim Sablich sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $371,007.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $137.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $126.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.78.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 906,761 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,070,000 after purchasing an additional 76,353 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,019,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,163,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,648,000 after buying an additional 482,295 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.36.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

