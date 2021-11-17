Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $78.97

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.97 and last traded at $78.09, with a volume of 116767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The company had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $359,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $229,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,069,404 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kforce by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 10.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,331,000 after purchasing an additional 180,177 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 571.1% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,932,000 after purchasing an additional 498,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,011,000 after purchasing an additional 31,785 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,134,000 after purchasing an additional 24,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

