KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Up 36% This Week

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 16th. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00001967 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and $95,934.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded 36% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00067127 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00070033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00092732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,095.51 or 0.99614605 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,198.87 or 0.06960066 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

