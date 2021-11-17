KeyCorp Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) – KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for WalkMe in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.69) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.73). KeyCorp also issued estimates for WalkMe’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.
WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 189.88% and a negative net margin of 48.69%.
Shares of NASDAQ:WKME opened at $22.34 on Monday. WalkMe has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $34.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.47.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $709,667,000. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,334,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,414,000. Vitruvian Partners LLP grew its position in shares of WalkMe by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 4,553,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,462,000 after acquiring an additional 180,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,677,000. Institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.
About WalkMe
WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.
