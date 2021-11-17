KeyCorp Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) – KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for WalkMe in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.69) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.73). KeyCorp also issued estimates for WalkMe’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 189.88% and a negative net margin of 48.69%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WKME. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on WalkMe in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on WalkMe from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKME opened at $22.34 on Monday. WalkMe has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $34.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $709,667,000. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,334,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,414,000. Vitruvian Partners LLP grew its position in shares of WalkMe by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 4,553,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,462,000 after acquiring an additional 180,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,677,000. Institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

