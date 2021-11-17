Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for hematological and musculoskeletal disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KER-050, KER-047and KER-012 which are in clinical stage. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LEXINGTON, MA. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KROS. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $62.89 on Tuesday. Keros Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.82.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 15,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 95,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $3,923,583.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,292 shares of company stock valued at $7,806,410 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 22.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 548.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 101,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

