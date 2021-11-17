Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $61.87, but opened at $60.10. Keros Therapeutics shares last traded at $59.68, with a volume of 698 shares.

Specifically, Director Julius Knowles sold 95,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $3,923,583.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 15,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,292 shares of company stock worth $7,806,410. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

KROS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day moving average of $42.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.55.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.15). Research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,494,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,413,000 after acquiring an additional 566,422 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 402,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after buying an additional 179,445 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,694,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after buying an additional 156,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 240,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after buying an additional 139,537 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.