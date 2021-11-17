Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 3,900 Price Target

Diageo (LON:DGE) received a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price objective from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on Diageo in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,250 ($55.53) price target on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on Diageo in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,865.63 ($50.50).

Shares of LON DGE traded up GBX 19 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,881.50 ($50.71). The company had a trading volume of 3,780,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,737. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. The stock has a market cap of £90.52 billion and a PE ratio of 34.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,583.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,489.91. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,805.28 ($36.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,364.10 ($57.02).

In other Diageo news, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total value of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Also, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,525 ($46.05) per share, with a total value of £881,250 ($1,151,358.77). Insiders acquired 25,690 shares of company stock valued at $90,607,536 in the last ninety days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

