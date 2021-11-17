Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.88.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Kennametal stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.11. 15,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,930. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.85. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $483.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.15%.

Kennametal announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 6.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter worth $303,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Kennametal by 102,959.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 38,095 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kennametal by 106.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 13,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kennametal by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,071,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,938,000 after buying an additional 134,309 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

