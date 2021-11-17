Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.
TSE:KEG.UN opened at C$15.95 on Wednesday. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a one year low of C$9.59 and a one year high of C$16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.17, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.54. The company has a market cap of C$181.09 million and a PE ratio of -6.86.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
