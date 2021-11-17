Keep Network (KEEP) Price Hits $0.72

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Keep Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Keep Network has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Keep Network has a total market cap of $429.41 million and approximately $70.27 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00048593 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.69 or 0.00223842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010379 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 592,658,379 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

