KE (NYSE:BEKE) Trading Up 5.9%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) was up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.95 and last traded at $23.95. Approximately 47,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,121,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.61.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BEKE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.59.

Get KE alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of -1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.23.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). KE had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KE in the third quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,405,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in KE by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 30,201,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132,569 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in KE during the 3rd quarter worth about $927,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in KE by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 58,355 shares in the last quarter.

About KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.