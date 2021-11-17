KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Lifted to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KBCSY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KBC Group from €81.00 ($95.29) to €85.00 ($100.00) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays raised shares of KBC Group to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their target price on shares of KBC Group from €79.00 ($92.94) to €85.00 ($100.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KBC Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.69.

Shares of KBCSY opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $33.16 and a 12-month high of $49.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.42.

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

