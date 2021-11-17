KARMA (KARMA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $52.00

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. KARMA has a market capitalization of $51.62 million and approximately $52.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KARMA has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001696 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005587 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 42.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00048458 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

