Karbo Market Cap Tops $1.51 Million (KRB)

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Karbo has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $93.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Karbo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Karbo has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $238.23 or 0.00400461 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000912 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000144 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo Coin Profile

KRB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 9,265,662 coins. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com . Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karbo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was created as a national cryptocurrency for the Ukranian community “

Karbo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karbo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

