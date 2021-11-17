Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 467,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,161 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Kaman were worth $23,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,146,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,760,000 after purchasing an additional 18,109 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 17.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 20.9% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,537,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,504,000 after purchasing an additional 266,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaman alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE KAMN opened at $39.11 on Wednesday. Kaman Co. has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $59.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.52.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $179.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.21 million. Kaman had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 6.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kaman Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.