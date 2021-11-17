Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS KNNNF opened at $27.60 on Monday. Kainos Group has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $27.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.49.
About Kainos Group
Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit
Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.