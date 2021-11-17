JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 4,553 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) by 86.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $185.57 on Wednesday. iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $146.96 and a 52-week high of $187.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.45.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index).

