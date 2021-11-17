JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 21,699 Shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 82.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,699 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 15,064 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 255,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 30,375 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at $286,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 160,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 69,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDP opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.31. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $26.62.

