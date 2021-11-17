JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,385 Shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in NVE were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NVE by 56.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVE in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVE in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVE in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in NVE by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NVE news, CFO Curt A. Reynders sold 466 shares of NVE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $33,258.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVEC stock opened at $74.55 on Wednesday. NVE Co. has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $81.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.30 million, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.52.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.82 million during the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 54.18%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.59%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

About NVE

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

