JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 12,524 Shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 82.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,524 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Rocky Brands were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RCKY. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Rocky Brands by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 22.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 10,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCKY stock opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.14 million, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.71 and a 52 week high of $69.00.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($1.10). Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $125.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RCKY shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

