JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $142,000 in GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the second quarter worth $21,907,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $891,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $1,612,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $910,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GT Biopharma by 33.4% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 35,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the period. 21.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GTBP. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of GT Biopharma in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GT Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS GTBP opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88. GT Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $19.73.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. As a group, analysts predict that GT Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GT Biopharma Company Profile

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

