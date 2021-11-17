JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on JS Global Lifestyle (OTC:JGLCF)

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of JS Global Lifestyle (OTC:JGLCF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get JS Global Lifestyle alerts:

JS Global Lifestyle Company Profile

JS Global Lifestyle Co Ltd. is an investment holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it involves in the design, manufacture, marketing, export and distribution of small kitchen electrical appliances, floor care products, hard-surface steam cleaning products, small kitchen appliances and garment care products.

Receive News & Ratings for JS Global Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JS Global Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.