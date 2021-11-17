JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $135,000 Position in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) by 2,511.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,433 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.12% of IRIDEX worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in IRIDEX during the first quarter worth $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IRIDEX by 82.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 43,323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in IRIDEX by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 21,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in IRIDEX during the second quarter worth $1,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRIX opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.85 million, a PE ratio of -37.85 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.41. IRIDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $9.71.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 25.59% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised IRIDEX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

