JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $127,000 Stake in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RXI opened at $185.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.45. iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $146.96 and a 12-month high of $187.56.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index).

