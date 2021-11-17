JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires Shares of 7,932 Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,932 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Identiv during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 12.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 180.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 77.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. 57.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary Kremen sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $214,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $491,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,414 shares of company stock worth $4,248,573. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVE opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. Identiv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.82. The company has a market capitalization of $526.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.75 and a beta of 1.67.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INVE shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

