JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 1,749 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 16.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,211,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 141,222 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 98,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 394.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after acquiring an additional 578,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.45. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.66.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.41.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

